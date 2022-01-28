Elon Musk Offered $5,000 To Teenager In Attempt To Stop Tracking Of Private Jet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has offered $5,000 (roughly Rs 3,75,400) to a 19-year-old boy for taking down a Twitter bot that tracks the billionaire’s private jet. The Tesla CEO attempted to pay Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, who runs the @ElonJet account. Musk reportedly reached out to Sweeney a few months earlier, saying that it is a security risk. According to reports, Sweeney declined the payment saying that he wants $50,000 instead, which is enough money to cover his college fee and get him a Tesla Model 3.

A report in Protocol says that the exchange between Musk and Sweeney took place on Twitter, where Musk said that he does not like the idea of being “shot by a nutcase." However, Sweeney did not budge and asked Elon Musk for a $50,000 payout. According to the Protocol report, Elon Musk asked the teenager how much he makes from the Twitter account. Sweeney told him that he makes about $20 (roughly Rs 1,500) a month, after which Musk offered to buy him out for $5,000.

According to the report, Musk said that he will consider the offer, but has since ghosted. A report in Daily Mail now quotes Sweeney as saying that he is interested in an internship with either Tesla or SpaceX, but he hasn’t heard back from Musk so far. The Daily Mail report further says that the Tesla CEO is now trolling the teenager by sending his private jet on decoy flights while being elsewhere himself.

As per screenshots shared by Protocol, Sweeney can be seen texting Musk that someone has offered him one Bitcoin for the account, but says that the whole thing seems “suspicious." He is also seen telling Musk that he has “not publicly told anyone" that Musk has made him an offer.

