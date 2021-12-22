Elon Musk On SpaceX Landing 100th Falcon 9 Rocket: ‘Hard To Believe’

It has been six years since Elon Musk‘s SpaceX landed its first rocket in a trial test. The Falcon 9 rocket has now been used in many missions and has made reusable rockets not just a reality, a common approach for space missions. The Falcon 9 has now landed its booster 100 times successfully on Earth after launching missions in space. On the occasion, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter expressed his gratitude towards the success of the technology. In a response to a Tweet from a Twitter user, Musk said it is hard to believe the technology is working. “Still kinda hard to believe it is working," Musk said in a response to a tweet.

The Twitter user had also tweeted about the fact that in just six years’ time, the technology is more mainstream than people would have thought. “It’s really hard to comprehend that it was 6 years ago today when SpaceX landed their rocket for the first time ever in history. Before that reusable rockets were basically science fiction. Thanks to SpaceX & @elonmusk for turning sci-fi to reality," a user named Pranay Pathole said.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is a partially reusable two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle designed and manufactured by SpaceX. The rocket has been used in many missions and has recently created a landmark of landing its booster 100 times after launching missions.

In its latest mission, the Falcon 9 launched a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon spacecraft is carrying nearly 3,000 kilograms of experiments and other cargo, such as biomedical and materials science investigations. SpaceX landed 31 Falcon 9 boosters successfully in 2021.

