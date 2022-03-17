Elon Musk Predicts Humans Will Reach Mars By 2029

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has predicted that humans will reach Mars by 2029, in a response to a Twitter post asking him to predict when humans will reach the red planet, as they first reached the moon in 1969. The post asked which year before 2100 will humans be able to go to Mars, comparing an image of an astronaut on the moon with a representational image of astronauts on Mars. Musk replied to the tweet with his prediction, which led to a flurry of reactions from people, ranging from people coming up with quirky and fun reactions, and some reasoning the SpaceX and Tesla CEOs prediction.

The tweet from a Twitter handle named Space Hub asked its followers what their guess is for the first Mars landing for humans. “What’s you guess, @elonmusk," @SpaceHub_SL tweeted. To this, Musk replied a couple of days later with his 2029 prediction. The Twitter handle asked Musk to guess between with a 20__ fill-in-the-blanks. As expected, thousands of people commented on the tweet, some asking Musk if they can pay in Bitcoin to go to Mars, while some saying that it may not be possible for humans to reach Mars in the next 7 years. Some people even made jokes about humans reaching Mars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elon Musk is the CEO of one of the largest space companies in the world and has been very vocal about his plans for Mars colonisation and his vision of moving human life to Mars in the future. Musk’s SpaceX is expected to send its first cargo to Mars on its Starship spacecraft, which is designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth Obit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. The Starship is said to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

ALSO READ: Realme 9 Pro Plus Review: Good Mid-Ranger With Impressive Camera But What’s With That Design?.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.