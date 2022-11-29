Elon Musk Says Apple Has 'Threatened To Withhold Twitter From Its App Store'

Twitter has been all chaos lately—from mass layoffs to verified Twitter Blue accounts masquerading as multibillion-dollar corporations—and now, the ordeal with Apple.

Elon Musk claims that Apple has “mostly" halted advertising on Twitter and that the Cupertino-based tech firm has “threatened" to remove Twitter from its App Store.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Continuing his series of tweets targeted at Apple, Musk mentioned Apple’s CEO, “What’s going on here @tim_cook?"

Apple and Tim Cook are yet to respond to Musk’s claims.

People had interesting takes on Musk’s recent ordeal with Apple. One user said, “Imagine Steve Jobs, Wozniak, Tim Cook or any CEO spewing out the nonsense you do on a daily basis. They don’t want to be associated with you."

Later, Musk went on to ask his followers if they knew that Apple secretly charges a 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," Musk said later.

While these are big claims, according to Reuters, Apple paid $131,600 on Twitter advertisements between November 10 and November 16, and $220,800 between October 16 and October 22, the week before Musk concluded the Twitter acquisition.

In the past, Apple has battled Epic Games—the creator of the popular battle royale game Fortnite—in a legal battle over the 30% cut Apple charges on its App Store.

Advertising accounts for 90% of Twitter’s revenue, and if more companies were to leave, Musk-owned Twitter would be in for a tough time.

