Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue To Relaunch With Gold, Grey & Blue Checkmarks In December

After indefinitely suspending the Twitter Blue service, Elon Musk has now announced that Twitter will be ‘tentatively’ relaunching its ‘Blue Tick’ enabling Twitter Blue service on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The updated service will feature unique checkmarks for different entities.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," Elon said in a tweet. He added, “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."

Musk deemed the change “painful but necessary."

Earlier this month, Musk faced flak for allowing companies, individuals, and other entities to get impersonated by bogus accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk has put an $8 price tag to subscribe to Twitter Blue, and as per a recent tweet, the price will remain $8 when the service relaunches in December.

Elon, earlier, tweeted Twitter Blue would be postponed “until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation." Many bogus verified accounts used Twitter Blue to get verified and mimic famous companies and individuals to commit fraud.

Several bogus verified Twitter Blue accounts wreaked havoc on Twitter. One user, mimicking the pharmaceutical company - Eli Lilly, tweeted that the pharmaceutical company will provide its clients free insulin, causing the company’s stock to go down 5% in morning trading on Friday.

Later, a fake Nintendo account posted an illustration of Mario giving the middle finger.

