Home » News » Tech » Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Limit Policy Voting to Blue Members, Blames Bots

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Limit Policy Voting to Blue Members, Blames Bots

In response to a suggestion by Twitter Blue subscriber, Elon Musk agreed that only Twitter Blue subscribers should have a say in future policy decisions.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 11:08 IST

San Francisco

Musk had asked people whether he should stay on as Twitter CEO or quit.
Musk had asked people whether he should stay on as Twitter CEO or quit.

Twitter could restrict voting on major policy decisions to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to a tweet by company owner Elon Musk. This decision comes after a poll was conducted calling for Musk to step down.

In response to a suggestion by Twitter Blue subscriber Unfiltered Boss, Elon Musk agreed that only Twitter Blue subscribers should have a say in future policy decisions and said that “Twitter will make that change."

Advertisement

Another user tweeted “So basically you’re going to restrict voting to people willing to give you their money? That will definitely lead to less biased poll results."

RELATED NEWS

Musk had committed the day before to put all future policy choices to a vote and asked Twitter users to weigh in on leadership by asking if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted.

Out of a total 17,502,391 votes, 57.5% of voters voted in favor of Musk stepping down, while the remaining 42.5% voters voted against it. Musk has not yet made a public statement and has not resigned as the CEO of Twitter despite claiming to abide by the poll’s results.

Advertisement

The CEO of Twitter stated that in the future, “there will be a vote on significant policy changes. I apologize. It will not happen again."

Musk stated in November that he did not want to be CEO of any firm, including Tesla or Twitter.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 11:03 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 11:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures