Home » News » Tech » Elon Musk Shuts Two India Offices In Cost-Cutting Efforts: Report

Elon Musk Shuts Two India Offices In Cost-Cutting Efforts: Report

Twitter has closed its offices in the country's capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, but continued to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru.

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:48 IST

New Delhi, India

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.
In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable, the media reported.

Twitter closed its offices in the country’s capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, and continued to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Globally, Twitter has laid off more than 50 per cent of its staff.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Last month, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet, “Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office - its Asia-Pacific headquarters - over nonpayment of rent".

In the US, Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $1,36,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 17, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 12:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks