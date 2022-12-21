Elon Musk to Quit as Twitter CEO Once He Finds 'Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job'

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Twitter, has announced that he plans to resign from his position as CEO in the near future. However, he will continue to lead the software and servers teams at the company. In a tweet, Musk stated that he is looking for “someone foolish enough" to take on the role of CEO as he steps down.

Musk’s decision is in line with the recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if he should step down as the CEO of the company. The poll received a total of 17,502,931 votes, with 57% of respondents indicating that they believed he should resign from his position.

Musk was taken aback by the outcome of his Twitter poll, which indicated that he should resign as CEO. In response, he announced on Tuesday that moving forward, only Blue subscribers will be able to participate in polls for major decisions.

While Musk’s decision to quit majorly falls in line with his poll’s results, according to a recent report by CNBC, Musk has been actively searching for a replacement even before posting the poll on Sunday. The search has been “ongoing", the report claimed.

According to Musk, the challenge is not just finding a CEO, but rather finding a CEO who can ensure the long-term viability of Twitter. He has previously expressed that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, including Tesla or Twitter.

