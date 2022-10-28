Elon Musk Twitter Takeover LIVE Updates: Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal Fired As Musk Starts ‘Cleaning Twitter’

Elon Musk has completed the acquisition of Twitter and is now the new boss of the social media company. Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk fired Twitter top four executives that includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. If news reports are to be believed, Musk has reportedly started “cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives,” according to The New York Times.

The executives who were fired include Agrawal, Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal Explained: Simple Story

As far as the Twitter deal is concerned, Musk in a way has acknowledged that he has overpaid to buy Twitter. However, the outspoken billionaire said that the long term potential for Twitter is an order of magnitude greater than its current value. Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans next with Twitter. Follow live updates to know all the latest happenings from the Elon Musk Twitter takeover saga.

Elon Musk buying Twitter has to be one of the most dramatic tech takeovers ever with new twists and turns almost every week. The entire deal may appear similar to a sine curve, if plotted on paper, as to whether or not the billionaire is actually interested in buying Twitter or not. Adding to the existing drama, Musk on October 27, 2022, entered the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco literally with a kitchen sink in his hands.

Musk later changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also said, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!” without mentioning anyone in particular.

Read all the Latest Tech News here