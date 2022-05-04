Elon Musk Wants To Keep Twitter Free For 'Casual Users,' But Will Charge A Small Cost To Commercial/ Govt Users

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who has just purchased micro-blogging platform Twitter for about $44 billion has plans for his social media platform. Musk has already hinted at few things he would like to change with Twitter ranging from the edit button to ending spam bots, and more. Now, the Tesla CEO has also said that he plans to keep Twitter free for the casual user, but will charge a “slight cost" to commercial and government users in the future.

Responding to his own tweet about “freemasons," Musk said, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/ government users." This means that the new owner of Twitter is thinking of charging commercial and government users on Twitter in the future. He was responding to a tweet that said that the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for free.

Musk has earlier said that he will make several changes in Twitter after his ownership of the platform is finalised. The billionaire had earlier confirmed that he will bring the edit button, will end spam bots on Twitter, will make verification easier, and maintain free speech on the platform.

Musk acquired the micro-blogging site after weeks of pursuit to take over from current owners. Earlier, Musk had bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company but did not get a seat on Twitter’s board, following which, he launched a bid to acquire the company. Earlier, Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter with his own money at a $43 billion valuation was rejected by the company’s board as they activated a “poison pill" that prevented the richest person in the world to increase his stake in the company.

However, few days later an all-cash deal for $44 billion was finalised. It is being said that the deal will take about six months to be finalised.

