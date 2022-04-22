Elon Musk Will End Spam Bots On Twitter or "Die Trying," If His Bid To Buy Company Succeeds

Elon Musk, who is still trying to acquire micro-blogging site Twitter has expressed his dislike towards spam bots on the platform. In a tweet, the Tesla CEO has said that if his Twitter bid succeeds, he will defeat the spam bots, or die trying.

Musk, who owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, has been trying to increase his stake and have a substantial enough piece of the company to make changes to the platform, from what Musk’s public statements have hinted at. In a tweet now, he has said that if the Twitter bid succeed, he will end spam bots, “or die trying." “If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!" In a second tweet, he said that he also wants to authenticate all real humans.

Elon Musk earlier made a $43 billion offer to buy Twitter and hold a 100 percent stake, which was declined by the company’s board. He has now secured a funding commitment of $46.5 billion to buy Twitter and is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, a filing with US regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has himself committed to spend $33.5 billion of his own money, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction. Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

Musk, Twitter’s second-largest shareholder, had earlier offered to buy the company for $43 billion. Musk’s bid to acquire the company prompted Twitter’s board to adopt a “poison pill" to limit Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

