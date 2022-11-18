Elon Musk's Email To Twitter Employees: 'Six Points' For Enhanced Productivity

Despite laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, Elon Musk reportedly continues to push the remaining employees with expectations of longer workdays and more energetic work.

According to a leaked email sent to Twitter employees, Mr. Musk wants employees to push themselves and accept his “extremely hardcore" working style or leave the job.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

He added, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

Further in the email, Mr. Musk lists his ‘six points’ to go by for a more productive working style.

1) Musk wants employees to stop conducting excessive meetings.

“Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get (rid) of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short."

2) No frequent meetings.

“Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved."

3) If you can’t add value, walk out of a meeting.

“Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren’t adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time,"

4) Use simpler words; avoid jargon.

“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla,"

5) No chain of command; take the shortest communication path

" Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the “chain of command". Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere."

6) Common sense before everything else.

“In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a “company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change."

