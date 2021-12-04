Elon Musk’s Starlink To Apply For Indian License By Next Month After Govt’s Warning

Elon Musk-led SpaceX recently faced a roadblock in the launch of its Starlink internet in India as the government warned Indians to not buy Starlink Internet Services in India as it is not yet licensed in the country. Now, the company is looking to apply for a commercial permit latest by January 31, 2022, barring a “major roadblock" to launch the Starlink satellite broadband, a report in The Economic Times said.

“We hope to have applied for a commercial license on or before January 31, 2022 (unless we hit some major roadblock)," Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink’s India head said in a LinkedIn post. This comes as week after the government prevented Starlink from taking pre-bookings for its satellite internet services, since it doesn’t have a license. Bhargava said that there are currently unknowns on when people can get Starlink internet. However, he urged potential customers to pay careful consideration to whether Starlink could just be the broadband solution they need.

Bhargava, in his post, also said how Starlink could be great for connectivity in numerous situations. He said that a 100 percent Broadband India will require collaboration across stakeholders, service providers, and technologies, and Starlink encourages everyone to think about their usage and develop connectivity plans for districts as well as private use.

About a week ago, the communications ministry had issued a directive, asking citizens to not pre-book Starlink broadband as Elon Musk’s company is not licensed in the country yet.

