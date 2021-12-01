Elon Musk’s Tesla Cyberwhistle That Was Made To Make Fun Of Apple Is Sold Out

Apple launched a Rs 1,900 polishing cloth last month alongside its new MacBook Pro laptops. The polishing cloth caught everyone’s attention given the outrageous price and the company was trolled for the polishing cloth being one of the most “Apple" things that have come to the market in a while. Now, Elon Musk’s Tesla seems to have taken a page from Apple’s book, with the company also selling an outrageously-overpriced accessory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a new “Cyberwhistle," inviting users to “blow the whistle on Tesla." As Musk’s marketing genius will have it, the $50 Cyberwhistle is already sold out on the Tesla website - similar to the Apple polishing cloth, which also sold out soon after it was found on Apple’s online store.

The limited-edition whistle is inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck and is a “premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish." Tesla says that the whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility. Musk, in his tweet announcing the whistle, invited his followers to “blow the whistle on Tesla." Musk also took a shot at Apple’s Rs 1,900 polishing cloth in the following tweet - “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple cloth, buy our whistle instead," Musk said. Looks like his push worked and the product is out of stock on Tesla’s website already.

The Cyberwhistle is priced at $50 (roughly Rs 3,700) on Tesla’s website. It is not known as to when the product will arrive in markets, but it is said to be before the Tesla Cybertruck.

Apple’s Polishing cloth, which is made of nonabrasive materials, also sold out soon after it was announced back in October, despite its outrageously high price. The microfiber cloth has an Apple stamp on it, and it is unclear how it is special from any other microfiber cloth.

