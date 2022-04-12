Epic Games Raises $2 Billion In Funding From Sony And Lego For Its Metaverse

Fortnite maker Epic Games has secured a $2 billion (roughly Rs 15,223 crores) funding for its vision of creating a metaverse in the near future. This round of funding was back by Sony Group and Kirkbi. The $2 billion funding now values at $31.5 billion (roughly Rs 2.39 lakh crores), giving the new round of investors a total of 6 percent equity in Epic Games. In an announement, the company has said that it will use the funds to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive. According to reports, the funding has only been announced and not closed so far as the deals are subject to regulatory approval.

The $2 billion investment comes solely from Sony and Kirbi, the parent company behind Lego group. Both have invested $1 billion each in Epic Games, and are on board with the idea of creating a “new social environment." With this deal, both Sony and Kirkbi will rely on Epic Games’ expertise to create a metaverse. Epic Games does not have its own metaverse as of now, but few of the company’s games represent what a metaverse could look like.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Netflix Is Bringing ‘Double Thumbs Up’ Button in Case You Like a Series Way Too Much

Sony has said that it will merge its own technologies with Epic’s game engines for the proposed metaverse. Through the digital world, the company will target a “new digital fan experience in sports" and its virtual production initiatives.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Advertisement

Kirkbi, on the other hand, has also set plans on the kind of metaverse it wants to build. Last week, Epic Games and The Lego Group announced a partnership to create a metaverse for kids.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.