EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision to April 25, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard deal in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony but has encountered regulatory hurdles in Europe, Britain and the United States.

It is expected to offer remedies to the EU competition enforcer soon.

Read all the Latest Tech News here