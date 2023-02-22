Home » News » Tech » Every Village Could Be Connected To Fibre Soon: COAI DG Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar To News18 Tech

Every Village Could Be Connected To Fibre Soon: COAI DG Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar To News18 Tech

Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, discusses India's rapidly changing telecommunications landscape in an exclusive video interview with News18 Tech.

Advertisement

By: Shaurya Sharma

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 14:11 IST

New Delhi, India

According to Dr. Kochhar, telecommunications has now evolved into a fusion of ICT, electronics, and cyber. (Image: COAI)
According to Dr. Kochhar, telecommunications has now evolved into a fusion of ICT, electronics, and cyber. (Image: COAI)

India’s telecommunications landscape has undergone rapid changes in the past decade, according to Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). In an exclusive video interview with News18 Tech, Dr. Kochhar opens up about various topics—including the anticipated pricing for customers as 5G adoption increases, and factors such as infrastructure investment, operational costs, and market competition, while also highlighting the need for affordable and accessible pricing models.

WATCH VIDEO: News18 Tech in conversation with Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar, DG COAI

Advertisement

The recent price hikes among telcos were also discussed, with Dr. Kochhar explaining how they are attempting to balance profitability and consumer affordability and talks about a ‘greater malice.’

RELATED NEWS

Another critical aspect that was covered during the conversation was the challenge of expanding cellular services to India’s remote and rural areas, which remain unserved in terms of telecommunications infrastructure. The discussion highlighted the need for strategies that can ensure everyone in the country has access to reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: February 22, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 14:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks