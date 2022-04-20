Everything We Know About OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Ahead of April 28 India Launch

OnePlus will launch a new Nord-series smartphone in India on April 28. Dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the phone will sit alongside existing models like Nord 2 and Nord 2 CE 5G. Interestingly, the company is also planning to launch true wireless earbuds under the Nord series. The earbuds will be called OnePlus Nord Buds, and the company has already revealed the design. Similarly, the design and features of the upcoming Nord 2 CE Lite 5G are also revealed through a dedicated microsite. Official posters reveal a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The OnePlus microsite also shows the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Similar to Nord’s teal option, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will get a Blue Tide colour option. At the front, the display will get a hole-punch cutout, but the camera details remain unclear. OnePlus will continue to include its iconic red cable for charging.

Other official details remain unclear at the moment. The pricing details also remain unclear but it could priced arond Rs 20,000 being a ‘Lite’ version of the Nord CE 2 5G.

Meanwhile, a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Smartprix tipped the phone would feature a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood. The 64-megapixel primary camera may be accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. Other key features may include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB-C port, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds will come in at least two shades - Black and White, official images on the India-specific website show. The pill-shaped earbuds case will adopt a flat edge design that many Sony earbuds cases feature. On the hand, the earbuds also have flat-edged stem with a non-glossy finish.

