Ex-Twitter Employees Join Hands To Build A Twitter Rival Called Spill: All You Need To Know

Twitter has been facing a lot of backlash since Elon Musk took over the reins. The platform got rid of many employees, who are now looking to widen the horizon of social media with different platforms.

One such instance is Spill which has been set up by two former Twitter employees who were laid off recently by the company. Spill claims to be the platform that will cater to the “culture drivers" and also serve as a refuge for creators from Black Twitter, as quoted by TechCrunch in its recent report.

Alphonso Terrell and DeVaris Brown are the architects of Spill, who claim the platform will use blockchain to help compensate for posts made by users, and help people connect over different subjects both online and in real life. Twitter started its journey in the social sphere with a similar focus but with the business now handed over to Musk after his hard-to-refuse $44 billion deal, things have started to unravel at the so-called micro-blogging platform.

Advertisement

Musk has shaped Twitter to make him money (fair enough), but his strategy seems wayward to say the least. He has re-introduced Twitter Blue and added more features, including Blue tick to the package. Blue is now available in more countries, which wasn’t the case before. Reports suggest that since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has become the hub for disinformation and hateful content. Spill wants to pull people away from that and give people from different communities a chance to be heard.

Terrell was the global head for social and editorial at Twitter and along with Brown, who worked as a product manager lead on machine learning, have often looked at engaging with Black users who have plenty to offer in the content creation space, the report quotes them saying.

Advertisement

The name Spill has been derived from the phrase, “spill the tea." The platform will be launching in January and has already notched up interest from thousands of users. It will have a feature called “tea parties," which does sound interesting.

Even though Spill uses blockchain tech, both Terrell and Brown are quick to dismiss it as a web3 product. They want to help communities monetise their content better without any scrutiny. Twitter is slowly building an ex-army of tools for users. Mastodon is another strong contender building its base on the back of all the people quitting Twitter, or at least having a Plan B, in case Musk and Co. decide to go berserk with Twitter in the near future.

Read all the Latest Tech News here