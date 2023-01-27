Extending Smartphone Battery Life: The Role of Optimised Charging and Adaptive Battery Explained

It is often said that hardware is not the only important factor when it comes to making good tech products, and this sentiment applies to many areas such as gaming consoles and smartphones.

The Nintendo Switch, for example, offers a great gaming experience despite its relatively weak hardware, thanks to its collection of well-crafted first-party titles. Similarly, Google Pixel smartphones use advanced software and machine learning algorithms to create a high-quality camera experience, even with the use of the same Sony IMX363 sensor across multiple generations, including the Pixel 6a.

This logic applies to smartphone battery life as well, with software features called ‘Optimised Battery Charging’ and ‘Adaptive Battery.’ As the names suggest, the features exist to offer better battery life—extending it and making sure it degrades less over time-decreasing the number of charge cycles over a longer period of time.

Advertisement

The lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones are not permanent and will lose their ability to hold a charge over time. As a result, companies like Apple provide users with the ability to check the health status of their phone’s battery, which is represented as a percentage.

Apple, for iPhone, uses machine learning to adapt to a user’s habits and slow down the charging speed when the phone is not in use. This can even extend to limiting the charge to 80%. Overcharging a battery to 100% repeatedly can lead to degradation of the battery over time.

Similarly, Android phones also provide a similar solution known as ‘Adaptive Battery.’ This uses artificial intelligence to optimize the battery usage on the device. It feeds power to only the frequently used apps, extending the battery life. Additionally, it anticipates when the phone is likely to be used next—charging accordingly in advance.

It may take some time to adjust to these new charging methods, but once your phone adapts to your usage patterns, it will be able to preserve your battery for longer periods of time, ultimately saving you money.

Read all the Latest Tech News here