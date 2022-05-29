Facebook App On iOS Not Offering Dark Mode Option To Users

Facebook is one of the many apps that now supports dark mode interface on mobile devices. But this week, many iOS users complained the dark mode support has reportedly disappeared for their device..

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the dark mode option in Facebook for iOS has gone away and nobody knows the reason for its disappearance. Some suggest the issue is a bug, but we are yet to hear from the Meta-owned social networking platform about the sudden event.

In the meanwhile, Facebook users have talked about this issue on other social media platforms like Twitter, where they have raised the matter of losing dark mode support on iOS.

The issue is not just limited the in-app dark mode theme. Facebook on iOS seems to have lost support for the system-wide dark mode feature as well. These can be manually enabled on the Facebook and iPhone Settings section, respectively.

But since they are not seeing the feature anywhere on the platform, Facebook has stopped accepting the basic system-wide dark mode preferences as well. In addition to this, users cannot enable the theme manually as well.

We are hoping that Facebook had heard the complaints of millions of iOS users in the past hours, and it has started working on an update to fix the issue. It is rare for a feature to disappear like this and it doesn’t seem like a major bug is causing the problem.

Facebook got system-wide dark mode support on iOS with the release of iOS 13 version in 2019.

But the native dark mode support on Facebook for iOS did not release until June in 2020, while Android users were able to use the new dark theme on their app much before iPhone users got it.

