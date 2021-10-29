Home » News » Tech » Facebook Changes its Company Name to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Focus on Building Metaverse

Facebook Changes its Company Name to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Focus on Building Metaverse

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company's live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. (AFP)
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company's live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. (AFP)

The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.

Advertisement
Reuters
OAKLAND // Updated: October 29, 2021, 00:15 IST

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would rebrand as Meta, a name change that comes as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse.

The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: October 29, 2021, 00:15 IST