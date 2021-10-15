Facebook Verified Users Can Now Host Live Audio Rooms Worldwide, Get Dedicated Tab

Keeping in mind the popularity of the Clubhouse app, Facebook has now expanded the reach of its Live Audio Rooms by allowing public figures from across the world to use the service. Facebook has also placed a new and dedicated tab for the feature on top of the News Feed and even above Stories. From the Watch tab, users will be able to listen in or join the creators they follow hosting audio sessions.

In April, Facebook had allowed public figures in the United States to use Live Audio Rooms to connect with their followers in response to the rise of Clubhouse. But as Clubhouse shot up in popularity, Facebook earlier this week took the next step in expanding its audio feature.

“From today, all verified public figures and creators will have the ability to host Live Audio Rooms. We’ve seen it become a great tool for lightweight connection and conversion among various types of communities," a Facebook official tweeted on October 11.

The sample pictures released by Facebook show the playback format being similar to Clubhouse as it segregates speakers and listeners in different horizontal sections. Like in the video stream feature of Facebook, reaction icons will float up the screen as they are used. While the Audio Live Rooms feature is placed in the Watch tab, users can also access it via a feed post.

The expansion will bring thousands of creators across the world on Facebook’s audio social platform, but it will be limited to only verified accounts. The decision emanates from a problem that Clubhouse is currently facing.

As Clubhouse has opened content creation to all its users, it has become difficult for the platform to highlight the best content to individual users. Clubhouse is hosting around 7 lakh daily rooms, and cutting through the clutter is a big task.

This also leads to users spending more time in finding the best room to join than actually listening. Twitter is also trying to improve discoverability and highlight content by adding topic tags to Spaces.

