Facebook's First Ever Event for India's Gaming Community to Take Place on Oct 19

Facebook has announced it is hosting its first-ever gaming event ‘Facebook Gaming Press Start’ in India between October 19-20. The virtual event spread across two days, will be hosted by Indian comedian Abish Mathews and provide game developers, publishers, and creators across India an opportunity to build, grow their communities, and monetise on Facebook. The social media giant says the ‘Facebook Gaming Press Start’ is “another step in Facebook’s mission of bringing the world closer together." Facebook allows users to find gaming videos to watch and follow their favourite creators and game titles. Facebook has been long offering users to connect to specific communities via Groups. The company has been also allowing developers to publish instant games on its site. Some of the most notable games include Mafia Wars and Farmville.

The Facebook Gaming Press Start event’s opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations at Facebook; Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President at Facebook India; and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director at Facebook.

The first day will focus on publishers and consist of sessions titled, ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities,’ ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network,’ ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities. On the second day creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able to check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programs, Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community. Fans can sign up for the event for free with their email ID.

