Fancy Seats, Charging Points, Ambient Lighting: A look at NCRTC’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS Trains

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has revealed the first look of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor.

A total of 210 cars will be delivered from the Savli manufacturing factory for the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which will cover the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut line, as well as the local transit services in Meerut.

THE FEATURES

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is currently under construction. It will have 25 stations, including two depots in Duhai and Modipuram, as well as a stabling yard in Jungpura.

The RRTS trains will have ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seats, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop and mobile charging points, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation and air-conditioning system, as well as other amenities.

Standard and premium classes (one coach each train) will be available on the air-conditioned RRTS trains, with one coach dedicated to women travellers.

The trains, which will run every 5 to 10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stops, will run at a design speed of 180 kmph.

At the unveiling at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad on March 16, Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC, said: “Since the inception of the country’s first RRTS project, we have always prioritised commuter convenience. Our teams have studied commuters’ needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customised amenities which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel."

“The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, have been designed to ensure safety, ease of access, and travel comfort for commuters. RRTS will be the first choice of people for safe and efficient regional commute," he added.

THE CORRIDOR

The RRTS corridor between Delhi and Ghaziabad-Meerut is planned to carry roughly 8 lakh passengers daily. The corridor is expected to minimise carbon emissions by 2,50,000 tonnes per year, making it the most energy-efficient transit system. Deliveries of these semi-high-speed aerodynamic trainsets with dispersed power are expected to begin soon.

This year, the NCRTC will commence trial runs on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor’s priority section. The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is expected to be completed by 2023, with the entire route expected to be ready by 2025. The civil work for the priority section is nearing completion.

Work is on in full speed on five stations on the priority section – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

On the elevated viaduct, track laying and installation of overhead electrical equipment are on, with almost 80% work completed. So far, 1,400 piers and 18 km of viaduct have been built along a 40-km span, a majority of which are in the priority section.

