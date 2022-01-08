First Honor Foldable Phone May Come With 7.6-Inch Folding Screen, Triple Cameras

Honor has confirmed that the brand’s first foldable smartphone ‘Honor Magic V’ will be officially launched in its home market China on January 10 and now a new report has claimed that the handset will feature a 7.9-inch internal display, square-ish 10.3:9 aspect ratio. The camera setup on the rear will feature triple 50 MP sensors, including a wide module (f/1.9) and an ultra wide (f/2.2). The third module will be a spectrum enhanced camera, reports GSMArena.

The large internal display has a punch-hole cutout in the upper right corner while the external cover display will have a centered punch hole camera. Recently, Honor CEO Zhao revealed that the Magic V foldable smartphone is equipped with the company’s self-developed patented hinge technology which is said to be the thinnest in the industry. The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record three lakh units sales in 2022.

Advertisement

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N’ that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.