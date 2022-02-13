The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the first space launch in 2022. This will also be the first space mission under the chairmanship of S Somanath, who recently took over the reins from Kailasavadivoo Sivan, popularly known as K Sivan, on January 14, 2022.

ISRO has announced that it will be launching the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 on February 14, 2022. The launch is scheduled at 5.59AM from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

ISRO has already started the countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 launch at 04:29 hours on February 13, 2022.

>HOW TO WATCH ISRO PSLV-C52 SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLE LAUNCH LIVE

ISRO has announced that it will be live-streaming the PSLV-C52/EOS-04 launch mission on February 14, 2022 on the official YouTube page of ISRO called ‘ISRO Official’. The PSLV-C52/EOS-04 launch mission will be streamed live starting at 5.30AM IST on February 14, 2022.

>WATCH VIDEO LIVE: LAUNCH OF PSLV-C52/EOS-04

>LAUNCH OF PSLV-C52/EOS-04 BY ISRO: WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

According to ISRO, the PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a “sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km".

The PSLV-C52 Satellite Launch Vehicle will be carrying two small satellites– INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD from ISRO. INSPIREsat-1 is from the Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) along with the Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder.

Meanwhile, the INS-2TD by ISRO is a technology demonstrator satellite that is important for the launch of the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

ISRO explained that the Earth Observation Satellite dubbed as EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite made to provide high quality images under all weather conditions. These images will be used to monitor and provide vital intelligence to sectors like Agriculture, Forestry, Plantations, Soil Moisture, Hydrology and Flood mapping.

