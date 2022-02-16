First Smartphone From Nothing May Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Android 12, Hints Carl Pei

Tech brand Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, could soon enter the smartphone market with its own device in the market. The company hasn’t officially confirmed this development, but a new set of tweets from Carl Pei suggests the move is on the cards, sooner than later.

In December 2021, during an exclusive interaction with News18 Tech, Nothing India GM and VP Manu Sharma, had talked about expanding the product lineup and ecosystem while hinting at launching a smartphone.

Now, Pei tweeted, “Back on Android." The rumour mills started buzzing the moment he tagged Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President for Android, Chrome at Google, and mentioned, “Android 12 is nice." Replying to this tweet, the official handle of Android said, “We’ve got a lot to catch up on Carl."

But the real excitement began after Qualcomm joined the chatter, replying to the same tweet thread with a team building image, as you can see below.

So far, Nothing has launched its Ear 1 wireless earbuds in the market. But 2022 is expected to be a big year for Carl Pei and Co, with five new products lined up by the brand, and these cryptic tweets suggest a smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon chipset could make its way in the coming months.

The company also acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential Smartphone brand in 2021, fueling further expectations of a Nothing smartphone in the near future. Carl has always liked to use social media as a great tool for marketing his products. Even during his days at OnePlus, he had the knack of making people talk. And that strategy has come over to Nothing now, which we saw during the launch of the Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds as well.

Smartphone is a big game product for Nothing, and Carl will be hoping that the supposed partnership with Android and Qualcomm delivers the goods for the company.

