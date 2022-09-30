Fitbit Launches Inspire 3, Versa 4 And Sense 2 Fitness Wearables in India: Price, Specs And More

Fitbit has launched the latest generation of its fitness wearables in India. The Google-owned brand has launched the Fitbit Inspire 3, the Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Sense 2 in the country, about a week ahead of Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel Watch launch. The new Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and the Fitbit Sense 2 come with a new design that makes the new fitness wearables easier to wear for longer hours. There are other improvements like new health features on the new Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Sense 2.

Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, Sense 2 price and availability

Advertisement

The Fitbit Inspire 3, the company’s entry-level fitness tracker has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 20,499 in the country, while the top-end Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 in the country. The new Fitbit devices are available for purchase across retailers and major e-commerce platforms in India, and are available for sale already.

Advertisement

Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, Sense 2 features

Advertisement

The Fitbit Inspire 3 comes as the new entry-level fitness tracker. The Inspire 3 has been launched with a bunch of health features like step counter, heart rate monitoring, calorie counter, sleep tracker, and stress monitor. The fitness tracker is claimed to come with a 10-hour battery life. It also comes with a new design that makes the Fitbit Inspire 3 more comfortable to wear, and there is also an Always-On display on the Fitbit Inspire 3.

The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, on the other hand, are the premium offerings from the brand. The Fitbit Sense 2, which is the most premium offering has been launched with a continuous EDA sensor that reads your body and skin vitals to determine stress. Both the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 also come with ECG, that allows users to take a 30-second reading to check your heart’s activity.

Both the Versa 4 and Sense 2 come with over 40 exercise modes, along with built-in GPS to track outdoor activity. There is an SpO2 sensor on both the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2, and both of them are claimed to offer more than six days of battery life.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here