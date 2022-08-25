Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 And Inspire 3 Launched With ECG App, Bluetooth Calling: Price, Specs, More

Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit has announced its new range of fitness trackers and smartwatches. The Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 are the three new wearables that have been launched by the company, and come with several new health features. Let us take a look at what’s new:

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 Price and Availability

The Fitbit Sense 2 has been launched at a price of $299.95 (roughly Rs 24,000) in the United States. The Fitbit Versa 4, has been launched at a price of $229.95 (roughly Rs 18,400), and the Fitbit Inspire 3 has been launched at a price of $99.95 (roughly Rs 8,000) in the US. All three models will come with a free six month subscription to Fitbit Premium.

Advertisement

The new wearables have only been made available in the United States for now. The Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Inspire 3 are currently available for pre-orders in the country, and are will be launched globally starting September. The India launch for the new Fitbit wearables is expected this fall.

Fitbit Sense 2 Features And Specifications

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes with support for both iOS and Android. The wearable is powered by the new Fitbit OS and offers over 100 watchfaces. It comes with built-in GPS and a side-mounted button for navigation. The Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with an always-on display and the wearable has a new Body Response sensor to track continous electrodermal activity that includes metrics like heart rate, skin temperature, heart rate variability, and more. Based on the Body Response Sensor, the wearable can suggest ways to manage stress.

Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with an ECG app and sports a blood oxygen saturation SpO2 monitor along with menstrual cycle tracking. There is a 24/7 heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and a step counter.

Advertisement

Fitbit Versa 4 Features and Specifications

The Fitbit Versa 4 also comes with in-built GPS and a side-mounted button for navigation. Like the Sense 2, this is also water resistant up to 50 metres. The Fitbit Versa 4 includes support for Amazon Alexa, and supports Bluetooth calling as well. There are about 40 excercise modes on the Fitbit Versa 4 and the fitness tracker comes with 24/7 heart rate tracking, an SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and so on.

Advertisement

The Fitbit Versa is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life on a single charge. It is claimed to offer up to a day’s usage with just 12 minutes of charging.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Features And Specifications

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the most affordable of the three products. It comes with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days. Health features on the fitness tracker include a heart rate sensor, activity monitors, stress monitor, menstrual health tracking, and more. Fitbit is also offering 6 months of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here