Five Best Smartphones With Large Battery, Fast Charging Support Under Rs 30,000

Smartphone manufacturers are continuing to upgrade the battery technology - one of the key selling points of good smartphones. Today, almost all brands are using a large 4000mAh or above battery that supports at least 25W fast charging on their mid-budget devices. The Chinese smartphone makers have particularly excelled in the area and most of their mid-budget phones now come with at least 33W fast charging that can fully charge the device in around an hour. Some devices like OnePlus Nord 2 support 65W fast charging that can even recharge fully in around 30 minutes. In case your priority is a large battery with fast charging support, here are some great smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India you can check out.

>Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G (From Rs 29,999): Starting with the Xiaomi Mi 11X, the phone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. (>Review)

>OnePlus Nord 2 5G (from Rs 29,999): Customers can also check out the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the company’s first phone with a MediaTek SoC. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 4500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65T. The phone can get fully charged in 30 minutes. (>Review)

>Poco F3 GT 5G (from 28,999): If you’re into gaming, you can check out the Poco F3 GT that also carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. (>Review)

>Realme X7 Max 5G (from Rs 26,999): Last on the list is the Realme X7 Max 5G that features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. (>Review)

>Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (from Rs 24,999): The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC, a popular mid-range chipset. It features a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a sleek form factor. At the back, there are triple cameras, and the phone supports 25W fast charging. It carries a large 5,000mAh battery. (>Review)

