Five Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 40,000 in India in October 2021

Smartphone brands continue to release flagship products without putting a hole in your pocket. Notably, almost all mid-budget smartphones are now adding 5G connectivity along with eye-catching features like fast charging technology. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 40,000, you can check out this list. Readers must note that some of these phones might be receiving a price cut on the official company website or e-commerce sites due to the Diwali sale season in India.

>OnePlus 9R (from Rs 39,999): First on the list is the OnePlus 9R that made its debut specifically for the Indian market. The phone revived the company’s ‘flagship killer’ status at a price point starting under Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Its 48-megapixel primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and supports 5G. Recently, the company launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G that is yet to launch in India. (>Review)

>Vivo X60 (approx Rs 37,990): The Vivo X60 5G from this year features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that also powers OnePlus 9R. There is no Gimbal stabilisation here, ut the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor comes with OIS. (>Review)

>iQoo 7 5G (from Rs 31,990): Similar to the OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60, the iQoo 7 5G also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC but features a comparatively smaller 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, and there’s a 4,400mAh battery on the iQoo 7 that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

>Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is OnePlus’ biggest competitor in India when it comes to retaining flagship killer status. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

>Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (around Rs 30,000): The most affordable on the list, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC, a popular mid-range chipset. It features a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a sleek form factor. At the back, there are triple cameras, and the phone supports 25W fast charging. It carries a large 5,000mAh battery. (>Review)

