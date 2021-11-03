Five Settings You Must Change on Apple Smartwatch to Improve Your Overall Experience

Apple has been producing smartwatches under its Watch Series for quite some - the latest being Watch Series 7. The user interface of the smartwatch is friendly and there are several tricks that can enhance its performance. However, some annoying features can hamper the experience, especially if it is your first smartwatch. Here are some tricks to make your experience smooth and seamless.

>Random Screenshots: To avoid your watch’s memory being hogged by random screengrabs of your watch face, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to settings.

2. Select ‘General’ and scroll down to locate ‘Screenshots.’

3. Tap on the option and switch off the toggle adjacent to the option ‘Enable Screenshots.’

>Automatic Installing of Apps: Automatic installation is a common occurrence since your phone and watch are interlinked. However, you can avoid your watch getting loaded up with apps that are installed on your phone and keep the apps you want to use on your watch.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Select ‘General’ and locate ‘Automatic App Install.’

3. Tap on the toggle to switch it off.

OR

1. Go to Settings.

2. Select ‘General’ and locate ‘App Store.’

3. Tap in the toggle adjacent to ‘Automatic Download.’

4. You can now expect a clutter-free watch.

>Stop A Watch From Telling You To Breathe: An annoying feature that sometimes counters the purpose it exists for is the Breath Reminder. Hearing a beep every four hours can be a bit irritating. Follow these steps to switch it off.

1. On your phone, open the Apple Watch app.

2. Tap on the Mindfulness option in the list.

3. Choose ‘Notifications off.’

>Find Peace By Finding Apps Easily: Apple smartwatch stands out with its user interface, offering a honeycomb configuration of apps. Although it looks aesthetically pleasing, the honeycomb layout can be practically a bit sticky since it makes finding apps a bit difficult. However, you can switch to a more organized list view to dust off the fuss. Here’s how to do it.

1. Go to Settings. (Hope you find that easily)

2. Scroll to locate App View.

3. Select List View and tap the digital crown on the screen.

4. You’ll find your apps arranged in a list.

>Summon Siri When You Actually Want It: Like your other Apple devices, the Apple Smartwatch, too, is home to Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. However, since the ways to summon Siri to receive your commands are similar to other general actions, such as looking at the time, Siri can pop up unwantedly and unexpectedly. To avoid this, follow these steps.

1. Go to settings.

2. Scroll to locate ‘Siri.’

3. You will find three ways that can be used to summon Siri.

4. Tap on the toggle adjacent to the action that you want to deactivate. Toggle all if you’re too annoyed. It’s your watch!

5. These were some of the essential settings that need to be checked to make the user experience clutter-free and smooth.

