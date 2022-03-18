Fix Your Apple Watch Using iPhone At Home: Here’s How It Works

Apple Watch users have got a new update this week that helps you fix any minor issue using their iPhone. Apple released the WatchOS 8.4 update and iOS 15.4 version for iPhone users which bring some big improvements to both the Apple Watch and iPhone.

So, next time you have an issue with your Apple Watch, just take out your iPhone and fix it. You don’t need to take to an Apple Centre for every small reason. Just sit at home and let both the devices do the work.

Apple says you can restore Apple Watch using iPhone running on the latest iOS 15.4 version. All you have to make sure is that Wi-Fi on the iPhone is turned on and the Bluetooth is activated.

Here’s how the Apple Watch can be restored using iPhone:

- Keep the Apple Watch and iPhone close to each other

- Put the Apple Watch on charging

- Double-click the side button which is below the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch

- You will see a pop-up box on the iPhone screen, click Continue for the next steps

Apple says to make sure the Wi-Fi is connected to the 2.4GHz range, and not the faster 5GHz frequency for better transmission between the devices.

If the Apple Watch issues get fixed using these steps, then it is great. But in case the matter remains unresolved, then Apple wants you to contact Apple Support and get a mail-in repair service arranged for the Apple Watch.

iPhone users got the iOS 15.4 update this week which allows them to use Face ID even when they wear the mask. This update has been in beta for a while, and finally, it was made available to eligible iPhone devices across the globe.

However, the mask-centric feature is limited to iPhone 12 and later models, because Apple is using the TrueDepth technology to make this feature work.

