Flipkart Admits Some iPhone 13 Orders Got Cancelled During Big Billion Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going on, and like every year, this year’s iPhone deal on Flipkart made all the news. During the sale, the Apple iPhone 13 was starting at a price of less than Rs 50,000, one of the lowest prices we have ever seen on last year’s Apple iPhone. While a lot of people were able to purchase the iPhone 13 for under Rs 50,000, several unlucky users also reported their orders getting cancelled.

Many people who purchased the Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 50,000 on Flipkart have reported that the seller cancelled their orders a couple of days after they placed it. Several people also took to Twitter to complain that Flipkart is taking too long to issue the refund, since the sale will end on September 30 and the iPhone 13 price is only going up till then.

In response to this, Flipkart in a statement to India Today said that over 70 percent of iPhone orders have been successfully delivered to users and that only a minor fraction of orders have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies. “Flipkart is a customer first ecommerce marketplace and always ensures that customers’ interests are protected. We understand that close to 70 percent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers," as per the statement by Flipkart to India Today.

During the initial days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 13 was going for a price of as low as Rs 47,990, which is the lowest price we have ever seen on the iPhone 13. While some who ordered on time in the first few hours of the sale have not reported any issues with their orders, for people who did it slightly later, sellers are cancelling their orders.

The exact reason behind Flipkart orders being cancelled is not known yet, but Flipkart has been notifying users if their order gets cancelled, so if you have ordered an iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Days sale, you will know if the order gets cancelled or not. While the reason behind cancellations is not clear, our guess is that the sellers are not being able to meet the massive demand.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is available for a price of Rs 58,990 on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days sale. Over and above, buyers on Flipkart can also apply bank offers to further bring the price down. The iPhone 13, launched last year, comes with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display. The smartphone is paired with an Apple A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

