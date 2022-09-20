Apple MacBook Air M1 May Cost Under Rs 70,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: All Details

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23. Ahead of the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform has teased one of the best prices yet for the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air. During the sale, buyers will be able to get their hands on the 16GB RAM variant of the M1 MacBook Air at less than Rs 70,000.

Apple launched the M1-powered MacBook Air at a price of Rs 92,900 onwards in India in 2020. The 16GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 1,12,900, and is now priced at Rs 1,19,900 on Apple’s official online store. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you will be able to purchase the MacBook Air at under Rs 70,000, Flipkart’s page for the Big Billion Days sale says.

The 16GB RAM variant of the M1-powered MacBook Air has been teased at a price of Rs 6_,490, meaning that the maximum it can be priced is Rs 69,490, which is more than Rs 50,000 off on the laptop’s 16GB RAM variant price, as compared to the Apple website. Flipkart has not detailed the deal, and we don’t know yet if this deal includes any exchange offers.

The Apple M1-powered MacBook Air is currently priced at Rs 99,900 for the base 8GB RAM variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 16B RAM variant. The laptop was launched at a price of Rs 92,900 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 1,12,900 for 16GB RAM upon launch, but Apple later increased the prices. The M2-powered MacBook Air that was launched earlier this year, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards in India and goes up to Rs 2,39,900 in the country for the top-spec variant.

At less than Rs 70,000 for the 16GB RAM variant, this is the lowest price we have seen for the M1-powered MacBook Air. While the 2020-launched MacBook Air is about two years old now, it is still a good option for those looking to purchase a new laptop during the upcoming sale.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) specifications

The M1-powered MacBook Air was launched in 2020. It has a 13.3-inch Retina display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The MacBook Air M1 is powered by Apple M1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. There is a 7-core GPU on the M1 MacBook Air, along with a 16-core Neural engine. The M1-powered MacBook Air is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

