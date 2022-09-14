Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced: What To Expect

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is said to be one of the biggest e-commerce sales in India. Flipkart has been teasing deals for this year’s sale since the last few days, and now the e-commerce giant has announced the dates for this year’s Big Billion Days sale.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23, and will go on till September 30. For Flipkart Plus members, the Big Billion Days sale will go live a day earlier, on September 22. These dates clash with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which also starts on September 23, but is said to go on for longer. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis bank for a 10 percent instant discount.

Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has also revealed some of the deals on smartphones and other devices ahead of the sale. For example, smartphones from Poco, Oppo, Motorola, and more have been highlighted on the Big Billion Days sale page, along with a teaser for the “Craziest Ever Price" on the Apple iPhone. Further, the Rs 27,699 deal for the newly-launched Google Pixel 6a is also a deal people are talking a lot about.

Apart from discounts and bank offers, Flipkart is also teasing “Unbeatable Exchange Prices" for smartphones from brands like Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and more. Further, buyers will be able to avail no-cost EMI options on smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart is yet to reveal some of the deals that users will be able to avail during the Big Billion Days sale. The upcoming deals on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models are said to be some of the best-ever prices for the older iPhone models.

