Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 6a For Rs 27,999? Not Unless You Exchange Old Phone

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers across the country are being able to avail attractive deals on smartphones and other devices of their choice. One of the most attractive and anticipated deal during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale was the Google Pixel 6a being sold for as low as Rs 27,999. Now, while the Google Pixel 6a deal is still live on the e-commerce platform, you can’t buy the Pixel 6a for Rs 27,999 anymore and will have to pay a little more than that. Let’s take a look:

The Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 34,199 on Flipkart, as against its launch price of Rs 43,999. This is a Rs 9,800 discount on the Google Pixel 6a’s sticker price. Further, buyers using ICICI bank and Axis Bank cards of EMI transactions, can avail up to Rs 1,500 off, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 32,699, a Rs 11,300 discount from the Pixel 6a’s sticker price.

There is also an exchange offer on the Google Pixel 6a. Buyers of the Pixel 6a can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900 upon giving their old smartphone. The value of exchange however, depends on the old smartphone’s condition. The exchange offer is limited to certain pin code areas only.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a was launched back in July. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 6a also comes with a built-in Titan M2 security chip which is a physical chip for keeping all your passwords and codes encrypted and secure. The Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera on the smartphone comes with a host of features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 6a include 5G, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB type-C port.

