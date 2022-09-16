Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Announces Discounts Of Up To 57% Off On Smartphones

Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year, the Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner. Ahead of the sale, which starts on September 23, the e-commerce platform and brands alike are teasing deals that you will be able to avail during the mega sale. Most recently, South Korean giant Samsung has announced deals on some of its smartphones during the Big Billion Days. Let’s take a look:

Samsung is offering deals and discounts on its popular products like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 Plus, the Galaxy F13, and the Galaxy F23 5G. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers will be able to avail up to 57 percent off on Samsung’s flagship and market-leading offerings. Apart from Samsung’s offers, Flipkart is also offering buyers a 10 percent discount if they use an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit or debit cards.

The biggest discount will be on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the affordable flagship from the South Korean brand. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available at a price of as low as Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is Rs 43,000 less than the smartphone’s Rs 74,999 sticker price.

This year’s flagship offering from the company, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for a price of Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was launched at a price of Rs 84,999 in India, meaning it will be available at a Rs 25,000 discount during the Flipkart sale.

Coming to the more affordable Samsung offerings, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available for a price of Rs 10,999, which makes it one of the cheapest 5G supported smartphones in the market, and the Samsung Galaxy F13 will go for just Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung, in its release said that the offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy F23 went live today starting 1PM IST, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal will go live on September 19. The deal for the Samsung Galaxy F13, on the other hand, will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus members.

