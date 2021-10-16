Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones From Infinix During Festive Sale

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale recently concluded after giving users and buyers some of the best deals. However, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant has now launched the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, in order to continue with the deals bonanza. During the sale, users can get discounts on several products, including smartphones from some of the leading brands. Infinix has announced deals during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Let us take a look at some of the best deals on Infinix smartphones during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale:

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale days will start from October 17 and go on till October 17, with an early access window starting on October 16, where customers can get some irresistible discounts on Infinix products. Infinix is offering eight popular devices from its product portfolio at slashed prices during the Flipkart sale. Let us take a alook at some of the best deals:

The Infinix Hot 10 Play series is available at a Rs 500 discount over its sticker price, with the Inifinix Hot 10S 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant listed at Rs 7,799 as against the Rs 8,299 sticker price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, on the other hand is priced at Rs 8,499 as against the Rs 8,999 pricetag. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and has a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with a 13MP AI dual rear camera, backed by a 6000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 10S smartphone is also seeing a Rs 500 discount during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale. the smarphone will be priced at Rs 9,499 onwards for the 4GB RAM varaint as against the Rs 9,999 pricetag. The 6GB RAM variant, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs 10,499 as against the Rs 10,999 original price. The Infinix Smart 5A is priced at Rs 6,499 as against its Rs 6,999 pricetag.

The Infinix Smart 5 is also going for Rs 6,999 as against its Rs 7,499 sticker price for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant during the Flipkart sale.

