Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Returns on October 28, SBI Users Will Get Extra Benefit

Flipkart will again host its Flipkart Big Diwali sale in India from October 28 to November 3. It is the third sale event on the e-commerce platform after the Big Billion Days sale (October 3 to 10) and Big Diwali Sale Part 1 (October 17 to 23). During the upcoming sale event, customers can check out a range of electronics and other goods with temporary price cuts coupled with sale deals like no-cost EMI, free delivery, and exchange offer. Customers will SBI cards can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on a variety of products.

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale microsite notes that smartphones and tablets will get up to 80 percent off during the sale event. Some of the premium phones expected to receive a discount include iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2020. Coming to Android, smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy F22 are also expected to get a price cut. During the last Flipkart Big Diwali Sale event, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were even retailing at Rs 53,999 and Rs 42,099, respectively. The current microsite highlights that Flipkart will reveal deals and offers on smartphones soon.

Apart from plain discounts, Flipkart says customers can enjoy “Crazy Deals" at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM during the sale Big Diwali Sale. There will also be “Time Bomb Deals," where the platform will offer “one deal every hour." Desktop and laptops will be available with up to 30 percent off. Customers can also check out accessories like power banks, headphones, and speakers with up to 75 percent off. The company is offering up to Rs 2,500 off on domestic flights and up to Rs 25,000 off on international flights. Of course, to avail benefits, users will need to use the website to book tickets.

