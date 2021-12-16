Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones From Apple, Realme And More

Flipkart today kick-started its year-ender Big Saving Days sale today. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale brings several attractive discounts on products from various category and will go on till December 21. Flipkart has partnered with SBI for the Big Saving Days sale and is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made via SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. With the first day of the sale underway, let us take a look at some of the best deals during Flipkart’s last Big Saving Days sale for 2021.

>Apple iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Mini - The iPhone 12 Mini is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 44,199 onwards for the 64GB during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This can further be reduced to Rs 42,999 if users pay using an SBI Credit Card. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 54,199 onwards, which can be reduced to Rs 52,999 if users pay via SBI credit card.

>Apple iPhone SE - The Apple iPhone SE is also being sold at a discounted price of Rs 30,199 as against its Rs 39,900 sticker price.

>Infinix Hot 10 Play - The Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is a Rs 2,000 discount over its Rs 9,999 stickr price. Users can also avail a 10 percent discount over this if they pay via SBI credit cards.

>Redmi 9i Sport - The Redmi 9i Sport is priced at Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart sale as against its Rs 9,999 sticker price. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor.

>Realme GT Master Edition - The Realme GT Master Edition with a 120Hz AMOLED display is priced at Rs 18,999 effectively during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is a Rs 7,000 discount over the smartphone’s Rs 25,999 sticker price.

While the deals on smartphones are obviously good, there are deals on other products as well. Laptops, for example, are being sold at up to 40 percent discounts, while there is a 60 percent discount on mobile and laptop accessories.

