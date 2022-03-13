Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Deals, Offers on Smartphones, Smart Bulbs, Tablets and More

The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live in India, and customers can enjoy discounts and bank offers on a range of products. The sale event started earlier today, March 12, and would go on till March 16, the platform notes. As a part of the event, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI payment mode, complete mobile protection, and exchange deals on select smartphones. The tablet category is getting up to 45 percent discount, and the smart-home category is receiving up to 80 percent off. We have curated a list to help you shop if you’re planning to upgrade your home and primary device.

Best Budget Smartphones at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

A host of smartphones under Rs 20,000 are available with temporary discounts and exchange offers. SBI credit card users will get an additional 10 percent off on these phones.

Moto G40 Fusion (6GB): Rs 14,449

Poco M4 Pro: Rs 14,499

Realme C25Y: Rs 9,499

Nokia C20 Plus: Rs 7,999

Best Mid-Budget Smartphones at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Motorola Edge 20 5G: Rs 25,999

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Rs 22,999

Vivo V23 5G: Rs 29,990

Poco F3 GT 5G: Rs 26,999

Best Tablets at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

If you’re planning to buy a tablet to manage smart-home devices and de-clutter your smartphone, there are loads of options available. We are looking at Android tablets at under Rs 20,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Realme Pad LTE (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage): Rs 17,949

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen (4GB RAM + 128GB Storage): Rs 19,949

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB RAM + 64GB Storage): Rs 16,449

Best Smart Bulbs and Security Cameras at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

If you’re planning to upgrade your house tech with the latest gadgets, smart lights and security cameras are worth considering. Both can offer peace and truly elevate mood. Indian brands like Zunpulse is a lesser-known player, but the company’s smart bulbs are getting a massive discount during the sale.

Zunpulse WiFi Enabled 10W 16 million colours B22 Round LED (Pack Of 2) Smart Bulb: Rs 349

Realme LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 12W Smart Bulb: Rs 699

TP-Link Tapo L530B Smart Bulb: Rs 649

Realme 360 Deg 1080p Wifi Smart Security Camera: Rs 2,949

Mi 360 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera: Rs 2,749

TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Home Security Camera: Rs 2,749

