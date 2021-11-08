Flipkart Brings New Programme to Let Users Test Premium Phones and Get Full Refund

Flipkart recently announced a new ‘Love it or return it’ programme to allow customers in India to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund at the purchase price within 15 days of usage. At the initial stage, Flipkart is partnering with Samsung to let customers experience Samsung foldable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Customers can place an order on Flipkart and experience the device for up to 15 days, post which they can return it if they are dissatisfied for any reason with the smartphone. Following a quality check to ensure the device is in complete working condition, customers will receive a full refund on the smartphone purchase value, which will be reimbursed to their bank account.

Flipkart’s ‘Love it or return it’ programme is available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara. The programme comes at a time when the demand for premium smartphones across the country continues to rise. The e-commerce giant notes the ‘Love it or Return it’ scheme will provide a “confident shopping experience" while ensuring solutions for specific customer needs.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new programme, Arief Mohamad, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “We are giving the consumer an option to experience the smartphone of their choice in person, to decide if it’s the right choice for them." Samsung also lauded the partnership and said customers can now access these revolutionary devices via the “innovative programme."

To avail refunds or returns, click on the return request weblink shared by Flipkart. Following that, enter the IMEI number to valid and login into the app. Users will need to enter personal information and bank details. Upon successful submission, a ticket number will be generated, and an email will be shared to download the app to diagnose the mobile to ensure it is in working condition. Post successful diagnosis, logistics personnel will contact to schedule a time for the pickup of the device. The device will be collected upon a physical QC by an authorised representative. Customers will get a refund within seven working days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.