Flipkart Brings Refurbished Smartphones: All Apple, Google, Samsung And Xiaomi Phones Available At A Fraction Of Cost

Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering refurbished smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. Flipkart has said that the refurbished smartphones on the platform go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform. On Flipkart’s refurbished store, Apple iPhone’s are available at a price of Rs 9,999 onwards, Samsung smartphones start at Rs 3,999, Xiaomi smartphones start at Rs 4,299, and Google Pixel smartphones start at Rs 9,998 onwards. Let us take a look at some of the best deals for refurbished smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi on Flipkart’s refurbished store.

Apple iPhone

The cheapest iPhone for sale on Flipkart‘s refurbished store is the first-gen iPhone SE that is selling at a price of Rs 9,950 for the black colour and Rs 9,999 for the white and silver colour option. The iPhone 6s is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 32GB variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The iPhone 7 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the black 32GB variant, and the 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 is selling at Rs 14,999 on the Flipkart refurbished store. Finally, the iPhone 8 64GB variant in Space Grey colour is priced at Rs 17,890.

Google Pixel

A refurbished Google Pixel 3a 64GB in both black and white colour options is priced at Rs 9,998 on the Flipkart refurbished store, the Google Pixel 3 64GB variant in Not Pink colour is selling for Rs 10,596, and Rs 10,599 for the Clearly White colour. The Pixel 3 64GB in Just Black colour is priced at Rs 10,989 and the 128GB variant in Clearly White colour is selling for Rs 13,499 on Flpkart’s refurbished store.

Xiaomi smartphones

The Redmi 4A with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option is priced at Rs 4,989 on the Flipkart refurbished store, the Redmi 3S is priced at Rs 4,599, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 8,899, and the Redmi 6 is priced at Rs 5,297. Refurbished Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 6,389, and a refurbished Mi A2 is priced at Rs 6,779 on Flipkart. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 8,499 for the refurbished model, and the Redmi 7 is priced at Rs 5,999. Xiaomi also has other smartphones that are being sold at a fraction of their sticker price. However, most models on Flipkart’s refurbished store are outdated and won’t make much sense in 2022 with the heavy software requirements that most apps ask for.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy J2 smartphone from 2015 is priced at Rs 3,999 for the refurbished model, the Samsung On5 Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 for the gold colour and Rs 4,895 for the black colour 16GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy J5 is priced at Rs 4,789.

