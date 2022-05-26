Flipkart Has Redesigned Its Mobile App: Here Are All The New Changes

E-commerce giant Flipkart has redesigned its app for Android and iOS users with a new UI, making scrolling through the app easier. There is also a new dedicated grocery section on the Flipkart app.

The new Flipkart app follows a simple design language and makes the important and frequently used sections easily available. The bottom navigation bar now holds five buttons - Home, Categories, Notifications, Account, and Cart. The grocery section is placed on the top of the Flipkart app, right next to the main “Flipkart" logo.

ALSO READ: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Will You Spend Rs 79,999 For Great Cameras?

Advertisement

Flipkart, in its release, said that with the new UI, everything from switching between shopping the homepage, browsing various product categories, adding to the cart, checking out, and checking notifications, along with details for past orders can now be done from the bottom navigation bar. “These improvements are made with respect to uniformity, predictability, ease of use and … a people-first app design," the company said.

Flipkart also said that it tested around six variations of the navigation design through A/B testing with thousands of users over a period of two months. The new navigation structure had more than five times the engagement than the previous design, the e-commerce company said. Apart from the app structure, Flipkart has also made other UI changes with fonts, icons, category pages, vernacular interfaces, and more. The company will keep introducing new changes in phases and these will be rolled out gradually on both mobile and the website.

ALSO READ: India’s Antitrust Raids Target Sellers on Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart

Advertisement

The new Grocery section has taken centerstage and is now a separate part of the homepage itself. Flipkart says t hat it will deliver grocery to users in 10,000 pin codes across 1,800 cities.

Apart from this, there is a new “discovery" menu that is placed below the search bar with features like SuperCoins, Stores, and more. There is no hamburger menu on the new app. The new bottom navigation bar will take care of all of that. Users can also find their previous orders in the My Account tab in the navigation bar.

Flipkart’s Vice-President for User Activation and Retention, while speaking about the new app, said, “User experience and design is a crucial part of providing a holistic e-commerce experience for existing and new-to-internet customers, and we, at Flipkart, are committed to building a simple and intuitive experience for them. A multidisciplinary team of designers, researchers, product managers, and engineers worked together to build the new design, which offers a refreshed user experience of our mobile app with a simplified navigation framework and a host of other design enhancements to enable easy discoverability of categories and seamless navigation across the platform, thereby simplifying customers’ e-commerce journey."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.