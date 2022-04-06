Flipkart Launches New App to Help Customers Order Medicines Online: All Details

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of Flipkart, has announced the launch of the dedicated Flipkart Health+ app. The platform would essentially allow customers to get access to medicines and healthcare products and services. Flipkart says the service will serve customers across 20,000 pin codes in India, and they can get “quality and affordable" medicines from independent sellers. It will aim to rival popular platforms like Apollo 247, Tata 1mg, and more. Flipkart had launched Flipkart Health+ after acquiring a major stake in Sastasundar.com in November 2021.

The company explains that the app has been designed and developed with a “user-friendly interface" that would appeal to customers irrespective of their technological adeptness. The platform has over 500 independent Sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. The company claims it has put in “quality checks and verification protocols" to facilitate the delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer’s doorstep. In the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers.

The Flipkart Health+ is available on the Google Play Store and will be made available on iOS “in future". It is free-to-use; however, it may require mobile and prescription verification to order select medicines.

Speaking more about the development, Prashant Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Health+ said in a press note, “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians have witnessed a tremendous shift in favouring wellness and preventative healthcare and there is an increased focus on health and wellness, like never before. Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services across the country, especially in the remotest parts".

