Flipkart Now Allows You To Sell Your Old Smartphone: Here's How New 'Sell Back' Option Works

Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a new Sell Back programme that allows users sell their old smartphones on Flipkart. The new programme will, in its early phase begin with allowing users to only sell smartphones, but the company says that it will be expanded to other categories. This comes after Flipkart acquired an electronics re-commerce firm Yaantra and the new programme is available across more than 1,500 PIN codes in major Indian cities.

Flipkart announced the new Sell Back programme via a press release. The company said that the new Sell Back programme can be accessed on the Flipkart app. The Sell Back option appears on the bottom bar. The company will currently only allow users to sell their smartphones, but says that it will be expanded to other categories in the near future. The Sell Back programme will be applicable for all smartphones, either it is purchased from Flipkart of elsewhere. It is live in around 1,700 PIN codes across major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, and more.

In the Sell Back programme, buyers will get an e-voucher from e-commerce platform, which the company claims to be of the right buy back value. Customers will be told the value of their smartphone, based on the answers to simple questions - similar to the exchange programme on the e-commerce site. Once the customer fills all the forms, Flipkart will pick up the smartphone within 48 hours. Flipkart says that it will verify the product. Once the company verified the smartphone, it will send an e-voucher to the customer in return for the smartphone.

Currently, the Sell Back option does not show on the Flipkart app on Android or iOS. We checked both the apps and the option wasn’t available till the time of publishing this article.

Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme comes after the Walmart-owned E-commerce platform acquired Yaantra, which is an electronics re-commerce company. The acquisition is an effort by Flipkart to become an all-service buying and selling platform, along with enhancing after-sale offerings for smartphone buyers.

