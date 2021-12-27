Home » News » Tech » Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale Now Live: Top Deals on Apple, Realme Phones

Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale Now Live: Top Deals on Apple, Realme Phones

As a part of the sale, Flipkart is also offering deals like exchange offers.

The Flipkart Smartphone Year End sale will go on till December 30 and a host of phones from Realme, Motorola, and more are getting a price cut.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: December 27, 2021, 10:45 IST

Flipkart’s last sale of the year, the Smartphone Year End sale is now live and a host of phones are getting a temporary price cut bundled with bank offers. As a part of the sale, the company is also offering deals like exchange offers, no-cost EMI, Flipkart Smart Upgrade, and more. The sale event will go on till December 30, the company announced. If you’re planning to buy a new device, here are some options you can check out.

>iPhone 12 mini: Apple’s company iPhone 12 mini is retailing at Rs 41,119 for the base 64GB option. It comes with a 5.4-inch screen, an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, and 5G support. We also get MagSafe wireless charging support.

>Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: At the Flipkart Smartphone Year End sale, customers can also check out the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that is available at Rs 20,999 instead of Rs 21,499. It features a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

>Vivo X70 Pro: Vivo’s latest camera-focused Vivo X70 Pro is already getting a price cut and is retailing at Rs 46,990 for the nase 128GB storage option. It comes with quad rear cameras, a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ display, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. We also get a 4,450mAh battery on board.

>Oppo Reno 6 5G: Similarly, Oppo’s notable Oppo Reno 6 is retailing at Rs 29,990 during the Smartphone Year End sale. The phone packs a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Users also get 65W fast charging support.

>Realme GT Master Edition: Customers can also check out Realme’s stylish Realme GT Master Edition that carries a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G - designed for mid-budget phones. The phone is retailing at 25,999 - a drop of Rs 1,000.

>Mi 11 Lite: If you’re a Xiaomi fan, the Mi 11 Lite is retailing at Rs 21,999 (MRP Rs 24,999). The phone offers a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display, 4,250mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

