Flipkart Will Deliver Medicines, Connect You to Doctors With Health+

Flipkart recently acquired an online pharmacy company named Sastasundar Marketplace Limited or SastaSundar.com. With the latest acquisition, Flipkart will now have a service to deliver medicines to your doorstep. Flipkart will start its e-pharmacy initiative under Flipkart Health+, where the e-commerce giant will also provide its users access to online medical consultation and diagnostics. Flipkart earlier this week announced that it has acquired a majority stake in the online pharmacy and digital healthcare business, without disclosing the numbers from the deal.

SastaSundar.com is claimed to be supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies and aims to provide access to healthcare to all Indians. The new initiative, Flipkart Health+ is also aimed to provide Indians access to quality and affordable healthcare. For this, it plans to start with e-pharmacy first, meaning Flipkart Health+ will start with letting users purchase pharmaceuticals through its online portal.

Flipkart plans to add new healthcare services gradually over time. These will include things like e-diagnostics and e-consultation. The new venture can be seen as Flipkart’s move to have an upper hand in the extremely competitive E-Commerce space in the country. Amazon already has the Amazon Pharmacy running in Bengaluru since last year. Tata Digital also bought online pharmacy 1mg earlier this year in a similar deal.

Flipkart’s venture in the e-pharmacy business only makes sense given the boom in the online shopping of pharmaceuticals since the COVID-19 pandemic. E-pharmacy is seen as one of the budding sections in the already competitive e-commerce sector in the country.

